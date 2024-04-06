Kempner Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after buying an additional 649,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $273.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.65. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

