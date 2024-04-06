Justin J. Noznesky Sells 1,500 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 113,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

