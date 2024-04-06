Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading 24.8% Higher

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 24.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

