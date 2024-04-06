Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.55. 2,418,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,016,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
