JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.79.

NYSE:GE opened at $156.30 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

