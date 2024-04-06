John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 25th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $187,724,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

