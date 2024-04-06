Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $117,800.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,934.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $1,295,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $29,793.74.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71.

On Thursday, January 18th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $30,599.66.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

