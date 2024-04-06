Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $117,800.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,238,934.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $1,295,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $29,793.74.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71.
  • On Thursday, January 18th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $30,599.66.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

