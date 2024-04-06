JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Grindr alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grindr

Grindr Stock Performance

NYSE:GRND opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a positive return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grindr by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Grindr by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grindr by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grindr by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.