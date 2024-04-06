J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.96. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.52.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $348.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

