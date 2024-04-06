Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

