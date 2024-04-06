JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Increased to GBX 165 by Analysts at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 165 ($2.07) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 925 ($11.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 442 ($5.55).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion

LON JD opened at GBX 131.55 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,288.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.10 ($2.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.68.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,240.56). 51.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.