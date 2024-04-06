Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JSPR. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.17.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $444.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

