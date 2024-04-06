Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.