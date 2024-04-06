Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 42,545 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32.

On Friday, January 12th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $132.69 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

