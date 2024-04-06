iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

