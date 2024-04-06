iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

