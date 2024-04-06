iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.99 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

