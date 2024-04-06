iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

