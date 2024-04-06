iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for 2.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $573.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $91.14.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.