iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $167,130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

