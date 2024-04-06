iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth $592,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,235,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 148,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,245,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWI stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.