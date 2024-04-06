iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,102,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 501,533 shares.The stock last traded at $23.04 and had previously closed at $22.88.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

