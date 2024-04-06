iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Cut by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.16 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

