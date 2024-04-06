iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 91 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.