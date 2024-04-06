iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 13.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

