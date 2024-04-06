iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Raised by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 13.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,473,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.95 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

