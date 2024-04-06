iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 199,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

