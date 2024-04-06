iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.