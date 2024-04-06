iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

