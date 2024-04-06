iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 130.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,851 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,190.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 97,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,406,000 after buying an additional 927,321 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGIB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,798. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

