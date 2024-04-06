IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIX stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in IRIDEX by 92.6% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 306,282 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

