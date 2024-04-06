IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.45. The company had a trading volume of 556,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,940. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

