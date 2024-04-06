Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 74460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £44.90 million, a PE ratio of -167.86 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

