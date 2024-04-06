Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $658,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PWV opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

