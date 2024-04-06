Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $14.46 on Friday, hitting $635.74. 1,353,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $647.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

