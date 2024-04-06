International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.13

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 30028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
International General Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 25.06%.
International General Insurance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International General Insurance by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
