International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.13

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 30028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IGIC

International General Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $644.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 25.06%.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International General Insurance by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.