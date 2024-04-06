International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lowered by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

