International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 211,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

