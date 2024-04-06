International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $104 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,848,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,102,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,818 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $292.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

