International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,232,567 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4,457.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232,567 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $166,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

