International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 277,027 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26,060.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,027 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $757,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $308.02 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.55 and a 200 day moving average of $274.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

