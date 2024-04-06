International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,339,633 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14,037.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,633 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $148,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.