International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 999,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,354,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

