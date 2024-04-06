International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $503.20 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.