International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $132.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 569,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,449,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

