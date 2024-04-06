International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $112 Million Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 3.3 %

Block stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 439.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.