International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $118.80 Million in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

