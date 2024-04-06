International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20,720.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $615,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $103.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

