International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.74 Billion Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Blackstone worth $4,744,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 64,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BX opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

