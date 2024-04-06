International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $118.17 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $118,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

